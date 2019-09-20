St. Louis Area High School Sports Scores

Police officer turned chaplain talks about coping with recent rash of violence against children

Posted 9:59 pm, September 20, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Anytime a tragic death happens in St. Louis County, police chaplains step in to help police officers and the families of the victims. Fox 2's Vic Faust sat down with Byron Watson, a former officer turned chaplain, about the challenges he's dealt with this summer.

