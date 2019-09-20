LIVE Video: Demonstration for action on climate change in downtown St. Louis

St. Charles County’s ‘Star-Spangled Fright’ bioterrorism response exercise

Posted 9:43 am, September 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — One of the best ways for a community to deal with a major incident is with the proper training.  St. Charles County is one of the 25-regional organizations in both Missouri and Illinois participating in a bioterrorism response exercise. So if a real incident happens they can respond properly.

Nick Kohlberg is the St. Charles County emergency response planner.  He is talking about their operation called the "Star-Spangled Fright."

Star-Spangled Fright Exercise
9:30am - 11:30am Thursday, October 10th
St. Charles West High School
3601 Droste Road
St. Charles
www.sccpod2019.eventbrite.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.