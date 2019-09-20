St. Charles County’s ‘Star-Spangled Fright’ bioterrorism response exercise

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — One of the best ways for a community to deal with a major incident is with the proper training. St. Charles County is one of the 25-regional organizations in both Missouri and Illinois participating in a bioterrorism response exercise. So if a real incident happens they can respond properly.
Nick Kohlberg is the St. Charles County emergency response planner. He is talking about their operation called the "Star-Spangled Fright."
Star-Spangled Fright Exercise
9:30am - 11:30am Thursday, October 10th
St. Charles West High School
3601 Droste Road
St. Charles
www.sccpod2019.eventbrite.com