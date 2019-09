× St. Charles Home and Remodeling show this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Are you ready for some DIY projects around the house? You’ll want to check out the 39th annual St. Charles annual Builder’s Home and Remodeling show this weekend.

More than 200 companies will be at the St. Charles Convention Center displaying the latest home products, services, and speakers.

The show runs from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm today and tomorrow, and 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday. There’s free admission and free parking.