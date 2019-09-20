St. Louis aldermen divided on governor’s crime-fighting plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis aldermen are throwing cold water on Governor Mike Parson’s plan to help fight crime here by bringing in troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The governor announced the plan Thursday in St. Louis. Parson said he'll bring in about 25 people.

Some aldermen said Parson’s plan doesn't go far enough, while others believe they should have been included in the discussion about what measures the state should take to help fight crime in the city.

Members of the board of aldermen said they have no idea what the governor’s plan is supposed to accomplish.

A few elected officials who spoke with Fox 2’s Elliott Davis said they like the idea of state troopers helping local police.