ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Health Department is offering free Hepatitis A vaccines today to the homeless at St. Patrick Center in downtown St. Louis. More than 400 Hepatitis A cases have been reported around Missouri this year.

Health officials say the homeless are among the most at risk.

Today’s free Hepatitis A vaccines is at the St. Patrick’s Center located at 800 North Tucker Boulevard.