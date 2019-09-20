State sending troopers to help fight St. Louis crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is sending highway patrol troopers and other state workers to St. Louis as part of an effort to fight the surge of violent crime that has included the killings of more than a dozen children in the region so far this year.

The Republican governor on Thursday announced an action plan that takes effect Oct. 1. Parson says the total cost of the state's commitment is up to $4 million.

Troopers will patrol interstate highways and assist with federal task forces that focus on violent criminals.

St. Louis has been under siege this year with a rash of homicides. Eleven children have been slain in the city this year and two other child deaths are under investigation. St. Louis County has reported two child homicides.