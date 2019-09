Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The FDA just announced that low levels of a cancer-linked chemical have been found in samples of the heartburn medication Zantac. Doctor Laura Grimmer of SSM Health Medical Group at St. Mary's Hospital has some suggestions if you are looking for an alternative to taking daily medication for heartburn.

