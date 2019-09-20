Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22, 2019

Great Forest Park Balloon Race (Glow is Friday night)

Date: Saturday, September 21 Venue: Forest Park

Time: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free

The oldest and most well-attended hot-air balloon event in the world is back. Festivities start at Noon with live entertainment, activities for kids of all ages, and performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team. Skydivers perform at 3pm. The race starts at 4:30pm with the launch of the “Hare” balloon.

https://greatforestparkballoonrace.com/schedule/

AB: Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22 Venue: Anheuser-Busch Biergarten, St. Louis

Saturday: 10am-10pm, Sunday: 10am-6pm

Munich is closer than you think! Come out for a weekend of live music, German dancers, food, and beer! Catch all your favorite authentic beers including; Goose Island Oktoberfest, Spaten Oktoberfest, Franziskaner, and Optimator.

https://www.budweisertours.com/locations/st-louis-biergarten.html

Belleville Octoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22 Venue: On the Square, Belleville, IL

Time: 11:00am-10:00pm both days Admission: Free

Enjoy 3 stages of live entertainment, authentic German cuisine, a children’s area for the youngsters to enjoy, complete with rides, shaved ice, cotton candy and so much more. There is also the annual wiener dog race & costume contest held on Saturday of the event.

https://bellevilleoktoberfest.com/

Italian Fest

Date: Saturday, September 21 (Also Friday) Venue: Main Street, downtown Collinsville, IL

Time: 11:00am-10:00pm Admission: Free

This annual street festival, which began in 1984, celebrates everything Italian. Don’t miss the Grape Stomp, Bocce Tournament, Wine Garden, Fest Olympics, Italian Cooking Contest, Craft Fair, Wine Making Contest, and more. Enjoy authentic Italian fare including Fest favorites like spedini, Italian beef, spumoni, bagna cauda, canolli, and Italian Ices.

www.italianfest.net

Greater St Louis Hispanic Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22 Venue: Soulard Market Park, south St. Louis

Saturday: 10am-10pm, Sunday: 11am-8pm

The annual event will feature great food, folk dancers, over 70 booths, and the Los Ninos Kids Corner. Take in the sizzling sounds of Hispanic music with live Latino bands playing a variety of music, including salsa, merengue, Latin rock, percussion, cumbia, and bachata.

https://www.hispanicfestivalstl.com/events/greater-st-louis-hispanic-festival-1

STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill – May sell out

Date: Sunday: September 22 Venue: Berra Park, The Hill, St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:30am-6:30pm Tickets: $25.00, Kids under 12 get free admission & pay by the square

Eight pizzerias will “Square Off” for the title of "Best St. Louis Style Pizza". You’ll also find the most delicious toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, Italian meats, cheeses and wines and many more surprises in store. Each ticket includes: 8 Squares of the best pizza to vote on and 1 Schlafly Beer. Event happens rain or shine.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stl-square-off-pizza-festival-2019-tickets

South Grand Fall Fest

Date: Saturday, September 21 Venue: Ritz Park, south St. Louis

Time:11:00am-8:00pm Admission: Free

During South Grand Fall Fest, area businesses will offer varying specials, discounts, and entertainment. Craft activities will feature hands-on DIY activities aimed at families, but at least one project will be for grown-up crafters who would like to get creative. Games will include outdoor favorites for attendees of all ages such as gigantic Jenga, life-sized Connect Four and bean bag toss.

http://southgrand.org/events/

Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival

Date: Saturday, September 21 Venue: Old Webster, Webster Groves, MO

Time: Noon – 11:00pm Admission: Free

Festival features the best in non-stop jazz and blues from two stages, delicious food, and some of the area’s most unique shopping. Its family-friendly atmosphere gets ages 1 to 100 on their feet and shaking their groove thang together in the streets.

http://www.oldwebsterjazzfest.com/

Bienvenue Stéphane

Date: Saturday, September 21 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $15.00-$87.00

Stéphane Denève’s first concert as SLSO Music Director is a joyous celebration, which includes the world premiere of a piece the SLSO commissioned in his honor, Gershwin’s much-loved An American in Paris is conducted by a Frenchman in St. Louis, and the SLSO’s first Artist-in-Residence, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, who plays a concerto that sparkles and swings.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Life Outside Festival – Rescheduled after Spring flooding

Date: Saturday, September 21 Venue: St. Vincent County Park Greenway, Normandy, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

The Life Outside festival brings together area businesses, nonprofits and clubs to offer activities for people of all ages. Attendees can see, try and learn ways to spend more of their lives outside. Free activities include tree climbing, kayaking lessons, birdwatching, rock climbing, nature crafts and activities for kids, walks and bike rides throughout the day, gardening and yoga.

https://greatriversgreenway.org/life-outside/

Lewis and Clark Discovery Expedition of St. Charles Encampment

Date: Sunday, September 22 (Continues Monday) Venue: Missouri History Museum

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Step into history during this two-day reenactment of a Lewis and Clark expedition encampment. Visit with expedition members, watch demonstrations, and get an up-close look at a replica keelboat.

https://mohistory.org/events/lewis-and-clark-encampment_1569164400

Vulture Awareness Day

Date: Saturday, September 21 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Join us as we celebrate Vultures with flight shows at 11am and 3pm, a vulture themed scavenger hunt, kids’ crafts and games, and photo opportunities.

Note: You can help WBS clean their trail system on National Public Lands Day on September 29th. Click the link for more info.

https://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/events/

Celebrate St. Peters

Date: Saturday, September 21 (Also Friday night) Venue: 370 Lakeside Park, St. Peters, MO

Time: 10:00am-11:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy carnival games and rides, game booths, arts and crafts, refreshments, and a family bike ride. Head East performs at 7pm. Fireworks are scheduled for 9pm.

https://www.stpetersmo.net/celebrate-st-peters-.aspx

Fall into the Arts

Date: Saturday, September 21 Venue: O'Day Park, O'Fallon, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Held at City of O'Fallon's newest park, O’Day Park, fine and folk artists and crafters will exhibit and sell their work. Also featured is craft beer and wine tastings, artisan food vendors, and live music at O'Day Ampitheater.

https://www.ofallon.mo.us/fall-into-the-arts

Highland Street Art Festival

Date: Saturday, September 21 Venue: Historic Downtown Square, Highland, IL

Time: 11:00-7:00pm

Visitors can stroll the streets watching artists create masterpieces right on the pavement using chalks and. There is also a Creative Kids Corner with lots of activities for young, aspiring artists! An Arts Expo featuring several local artists and there will be live music and enjoying great food.

https://www.highlandillinois.com/schedule-of-events.html

https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/street-art-festival-unity-project/

Renaissance Faire

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days Admission: Adults: $16.95, Kids 5-12: $10.95

Travel back to a 16th century French village and thrill to the exploits of jousting knights; roam the village shops; enjoy stage acts performing comedy, music and daring feats; and interact with colorful villagers, nobles, and peasants. There will be food and fun for the entire family.

http://www.stlrenfest.com/

Arnold Days Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22 (Also Friday) Venue: Arnold Park, Arnold, MO

Saturday: Noon-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-9:00pm

Saturday offers a fishing derby, a car show, more food and games, fireworks, and another concert. The celebration ends on Sunday with more food and games, a parade, a competition featuring the Texaco Country Showdown.

https://www.arnoldmo.org/events/

Traditional Music Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22 Venue: West City Park, Festus, MO

Saturday: 2pm-7pm, Sunday: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free

National Open Fiddle Champion George Portz emcees two days of music, including Bluegrass, Americana, Zydeco, Celtic, and more. There will also be craft show both days.

http://www.cityoffestus.org/295/Traditional-Music-Festival---Sep-21-22-2

Apple Festival

Date: Sunday, September 22 Venue: Pere Marquette State Park Lodge, Grafton, IL

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Warm apple pie, hand-dipped caramel apples, unique crafts, live music, and fresh produce are just a few of the offerings at this Festival. Festivities will also include apple wine tasting, kid’s activities, and delicious restaurant favorites. An apple pie walk (similar to a cake walk but better) will be held at 12:30pm where visitors will purchase tickets and take a walk for a chance to take home a fresh baked apple pie! Proceeds for the apple pie walk will be donated to the Friends of Pere Marquette Foundation.

http://www.pmlodge.net/2017/01/apple-festival-3/

Great Godfrey Maze

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22 Venue: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, IL

Saturday: 11:00am-10:00pm, Sunday: Noon-6:00pm

Cost: $6.00 adults, $4.00 children ages 6 to 11, Under 5 free

Guests can also enjoy the ever-popular Cow Train, Hay Wagon rides, Jumping Pillow and the new Zip Line! Additional tickets required.

https://godfreyil.org/village-township-departments/parks-and-recreation/great-godfrey-corn-maze/

Optimist Blue Army Bull Bash

Date: Saturday, September 21 Venue: Monroe County Fairgrounds, Waterloo, IL

Tickets: Adults $20 at the gate, Children 10 & under free.

Bull Ride and Barrel Finals start at 7:00pm

http://www.waterlooiloptimist.org/index.php/bull-ride