Columbia College volleyball player dies in apparent accident

Posted 5:39 pm, September 21, 2019, by

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Police say a 21-year-old Columbia College volleyball player Shelby Meyer has died in an apparent accident.

Police say Shelby Meyer, a junior, was found dead Saturday morning at an apartment building in Columbia. She apparently fell while trying to climb a ladder to the apartment’s roof.

No foul play is suspected but an investigation is continuing.

Meyer, from Festus, transferred to Columbia College from Mineral Area Community College during the off-season. She played in all of the Columbia College’s 12 games this season and led the team in digs.

It was second tragedy in a week for the private college in Columbia.

Last weekend, freshman Nadria Wright was shot and killed in an off-campus incident. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

