ST. LOUIS – This year’s Great Forest Park Balloon Race was canceled Saturday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. Officials with the race said high winds were making conditions dangerous for launching balloons.

Because the race has been canceled, spectators are being allowed to meet with pilots, check out the baskets and burners.

Festivities at the event will continue till 6 p.m.