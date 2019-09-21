St. Louis Area High School Sports Scores

NACA`s ‘Achieve the Dream’ Affordable Homeownership event through Sunday, September 22

ST. LOUIS - The NACA Mortgage features no down payment, no closing costs, no PMI, has a fixed below-market interest rate and does not use credit scores. Bruce Marks founded NACA in 1988 and joins us in the studio to talk about NACA`s 'Achieve the Dream' Affordable Homeownership event going on through Sunday, September 22, at the Lumiere Place Hotel.

The event uses a four-step process and many of the people who attend will leave pre-approved for the NACA Mortgage and ready to go house-hunting.

For more information, visit www.naca.com.

