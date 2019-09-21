St. Louis Area High School Sports Scores

Start your holiday shopping early at the craft fair benefiting The Children`s Heart Foundation

Posted 10:38 am, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, September 21, 2019

O'FALLON, Mo. - Jennifer and her husband Nick had a baby girl, Ellie, in May with a Congenital Heart Defect. This defect required open heart surgery within a few days of life. After experiencing this, they decided to raise awareness and research funding for Congenital Heart Defects, the number one birth defect in America.

They are hosting a craft fair as a fundraiser for The Children`s Heart Foundation. This foundation`s sole mission is to raise money for pediatric heart research.

Jennifer is still looking for corporate sponsors and donations or chips/soda. There are a few spots open for vendors still as well.

For more information, visit Tinyurl.com/chffair and https://www.facebook.com/events/390334998360553/.

