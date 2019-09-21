Whimsical four-course tasting dinner by Chef David Burke to honor St. Louis’ hot air balloon history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Chef David Burke (Bravo`s Top Chef Masters) joins us in the studio Saturday morning to talk about his special tasting dinner that's happening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 21.

Chef David is the namesake behind the restaurant Grand Tavern by David Burke. Grand Tavern by David Burke is located in the Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center.

Chef David Burke and Executive Chef Robert Cantu will host the special dining experience to honor St. Louis` hot air balloon history. They are excited to showcase the balloon-inspired meal, which will be paired with wine selections from the restaurant`s cellar. Dinner and décor will all be inspired by balloons and St. Louis` balloon festival.

Arrival: 7:15 a.m.

Interview: 7:45 a.m.

Departure Time: 8 a.m.

To purchase tickets for the Balloon Dinner go to Eventbrite.com and search Wine Dinner By David Burke. You can also find the link for tickets on any of Grand Tavern`s social media accounts @grandtavernSTL.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-dinner-at-grand-tavern-by-david-burke-tickets-71384726639?aff=ebdssbeac