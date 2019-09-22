Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sickle cell is the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. Nearly 100,000 people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds are living with sickle cell disease.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and Rosemary Britts, Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Association, joins us in the studio to talk about their 3rd annual Sickle Cell Association Gala: 'Committed to the Cause.'

3rd annual Sickle Cell Association Gala: 'Committed to the Cause'

Saturday, September 28 at 6 p.m.

The J-St. Louis

2 Millstone Campus Drive

For more information, visit www.sicklecellassociation.org or call (314) 833-6751.