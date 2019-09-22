St. Louis Area High School Sports Scores

9th annual ‘Rolling for BackStoppers’ on September 28th

Posted 10:50 am, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, September 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS - BackStoppers spends thousands of dollars a year to help the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

They're hosting their 9th annual "Rolling for BackStoppers" on Saturday, September 28th.

There will be a Car & Bike Show, a Motorcycle Ride Salute, and an Adult Skate Party.

Last year, Rolling for BackStoppers had more than 700 roller skating participants. Organizers hope to have even more people join in this year.

For more information, visit www.rollinforbackstoppers.org.

