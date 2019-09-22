× Blues fans welcome home Stanley Cup Champs

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

fans were excited to welcome home the Stanley Cup Champions to the Enterprise Center Sunday. They played their first pre-season home game since defeating the Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup. The announced attendance for Sunday’s game was 16,672. That’s more fans than some regular-season NHL games attract.

“I definitely was shocked coming to a pre-season game,” said St. Louis Blues fan Madie Gianino “There’s a lot of people here.”

Fans say there’s no way to top the excitement that led to last year’s Stanley Cup Championship but do believe it’s possible to match last year’s outcome.

“We’re beyond excited,” said St. Louis Blues fan Kelley Ownes. “Can’t wait for them to have another run at the Stanley Cup.”

Fans attending the St. Louis Blues 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets cheered more than the win. Seconds before the Blue scored a goal, fans watched a highlight showing the St. Louis Cardinals taking the lead against the Chicago Cubs as they went on to sweep their rivals in Chicago and secure a playoff spot.

“You can just feel the electricity in the air and it’s just a great thing for the city,” said St. Louis Blues fan Kerri Alexander.

The St. Louis Blues begin their regular season at Enterprise Center on October 2nd. The St. Louis Cardinals will play their first playoff game that same week.

Blues score seconds later but this cheer at the @Enterprise_Cntr is for the @Cardinals taking the lead in against the @Cubs. #stlblues #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/AHHBcII2cN — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) September 22, 2019