× Cardinals clinch playoff berth, sweep Cubs

CHICAGO – The playoff-bound Cardinals scored two runs in the 9th to sweep a four-game series at Wrigley Field and knock the Cubs out of playoff contention. Paul Goldschmidt doubled in Tommy Edman with the winning run in a 3-2 Cardinals win, leaving the Cardinals with a magic number of four to clinch their first division championship since 2015. The Cardinals play three games in Arizona, take Thursday off then finish the regular season at Busch Stadium against the Cubs.