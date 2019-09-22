Illinois state lawmakers to consider flavored vaping ban

In the wake of six deaths and 380 cases of confirmed and probable lung disease across the US, the Trump administration has called for banning most flavored e-cigarettes because of their huge appeal to young people.

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois lawmakers will consider legislation this fall that would outlaw flavored vaping products and ban electronic cigarette use in indoor public spaces.

The Chicago Tribune reports Democratic state Rep. Deb Conroy sponsored the bill, saying it’s become a “national health crisis.”

Federal health officials say more than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses, though the cause remains unknown. Eight deaths have been reported, including one in Illinois.

New York and Michigan have already approved bans of flavored e-cigarettes.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he supports a ban. Lawmakers’ fall session starts next month.

Conroy says the concern is particularly geared toward young people.

A committee hearing on the proposed legislation is planned for Monday in Chicago. Young students who have studied the issue are expected to testify.

