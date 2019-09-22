Pulse – Gun violence and learning how to spot toxic stress

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson unveiled his plan to help fight crime in the St. Louis area. Some of the most vulnerable victims are children. They are impacted by gun violence at an alarming rate in the Gateway City area. Research shows kids who witness shootings or know someone who has been shot suffer psychological and emotional trauma that impact every aspect of their lives. Learn signs the and symptoms of trauma and toxic stress and how experts treat it.

Guests: