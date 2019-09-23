The Cardinals have always had a strong brand across the globe, but now they have an even wider reach with a Spanish radio broadcast. In 2016, the combo of Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina did 2 games. This year it's up to 67 games broadcast in Spanish on local radio as well as the MLB app. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne catches up with both.
-
Cardinals celebrate Hispanic Heritage with ‘Fiesta Cardenales’ Theme Night
-
Worth $5 billion, the Dallas Cowboys is the world’s most valuable sports team
-
Cardinals to host annual career day next month
-
Former Cardinal Chris Duncan passes away at 38
-
UPS Stores Game of the Week – Webster Groves at Ladue – Friday, September 13, 2019
-
-
TKO Salutes Mike Shannon on his 80th Birthday
-
UPS Stores Game of the Week – Zumwalt South at Howell Central – September 6, 2019
-
Cup Talk with Blues Broadcaster Joey Vitale
-
2019 Mizzou Football Preview
-
NHL, Blues unveil logo for 2020 All-Star Game
-
-
St. Louis XFL team to be called BattleHawks
-
Antonio Brown says he won’t be playing in the NFL anymore
-
Molina, DeJong homer off Kimbrel, Cards beat Cubs 9-8