The Cardinals have always had a strong brand across the globe, but now they have an even wider reach with a Spanish radio broadcast. In 2016, the combo of Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina did 2 games. This year it's up to 67 games broadcast in Spanish on local radio as well as the MLB app. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne catches up with both.