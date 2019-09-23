Posted 10:34 pm, September 23, 2019, by

The Cardinals have always had a strong brand across the globe, but now they have an even wider reach with a Spanish radio broadcast.   In 2016,  the combo of Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina did 2 games.  This year it's up to 67 games broadcast in Spanish on local radio as well as the MLB app.   FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne catches up with both.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.