Assistance League of St. Louis provides new shoes to local students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Getting a leg up in today’s world sometimes requires some assistance. And the Assistance League of St. Louis is helping these students put their best foot forward.

“We’ve got about 120 children from the Jennings School District today and we’re fitting them with brand new tennis shoes and then we’re going to take them to the zoo for the day,” says Jane Harbron, president of the Assistance League of St. Louis. “They get to run and play in their new shoes.”

The day trip to the St. Louis Zoo was put together by more than 60 volunteers from Assistance League of St. Louis. They helped 1st- through 4th-grade students from Jennings Fairview Primary School get laced for a day of dancing, a bee obstacle course, and a visit to the zoo Monday afternoon.

New shoes and a day at the zoo; good for your soul and your soles.