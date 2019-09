Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Mo. - A fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. Monday in a roof attic at the Community Bank Plaza in Troy, Missouri.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where most of the fire could be seen outside the attic area. Chief Dan Casey says fearing flames may have crept inside a second alarm was called.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.