CASEYVILLE, Ill. — A concrete truck tipped over this morning near the intersection of Bethel Mine Road and Il. Rt. 159. Some of the concrete spilled from the vehicle but traffic was not blocked. The 22-year-old driver was able to get out of the truck on his own and was treated for minor cuts.

The Bethel Mine Road was blocked while crews worked on removing the concrete truck at around 11:30am.