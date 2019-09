Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In the United States, one in three families can't afford to buy diapers for their baby or toddler, according to the National Diaper Network.

Director of the St. Louis County Library Kristen Soth along with Jessica Adams Executive Director of The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank joined FOX 2 to discuss Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Diaper Need Awareness Week starts on Monday, September 23 and runs through until Sunday, September 29.

Diaper Need Awareness Week start tomorrow! You can help out by donating diapers at your local SLCL branch. Size 5 and 6 diapers and training pants of all sizes are most needed, but anything will help! All donations will benefit @stldiaperbank pic.twitter.com/1k0Parfqmj — St. Louis County Library (@SLCL) September 23, 2019