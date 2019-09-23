Florissant officer struck by man fleeing arrest; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police in Florissant attempted to make an arrest in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The suspect fled police and struck an officer with his car.

The incident took place at 1:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of E. Prairie Avenue, located in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, another officer fired shots at the fleeing suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then crashed his car and was taken into custody.

The suspect was not shot, Michael said.

The officer that was struck by the fleeing vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated. That officer has been with the Florissant Police Department for five years. The officer that open fire at the suspect's car has been with the department for eight years, Michael said.