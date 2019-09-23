ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The front lawn of the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park has gone back in time. It looks like Lewis and Clark have stopped there during one of their expeditions. FOX 2's Katherine Hessel has more on the explorers.
Lewis and Clark reenactment at the Missouri History Museum
-
Commemorating the origins of soybeans in Illinois
-
Edwardsville’s historic train depot to be restored
-
Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22, 2019
-
Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to hold first meeting today
-
Two area colleges team up to benefit family of fallen ISP Trooper
-
-
Museum Society offers day trips to explore Illinois history
-
Man charged with threatening to blow up St. Louis County Library branch
-
Vandals damage Louisiana African American history museum founded by slain activist
-
Blues fans flock to City Museum to see Stanley Cup mural from the Old Barn
-
Stéphane Denève joins St. Louis Symphony as new music director
-
-
Ameren crews head to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery
-
Celebrate Juneteenth with a historic bike ride
-
Disaster aid expanded to 6 additional Missouri counties