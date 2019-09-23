Lewis and Clark reenactment at the Missouri History Museum

Posted 12:01 pm, September 23, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The front lawn of the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park has gone back in time. It looks like Lewis and Clark have stopped there during one of their expeditions. FOX 2's Katherine Hessel has more on the explorers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.