Man charged in shooting outside Maplewood sports bar

Posted 3:21 pm, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, September 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old city man in connection with a shooting outside a popular sports bar in downtown Maplewood.

The shooting occurred Sunday after 4 p.m. at The Post Sports Bar & Grill at 7372 Maplewood Road.

Chief Stephen Kruse of the Maplewood Police Department said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

William Burress

William Burress, an employee at the bar, was taken into custody. Burress was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was jailed without bond.

The victim, an unidentified man, remains hospitalized in critical condition. No one else was injured in the shooting.

 

