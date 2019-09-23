Man critically injured in St. Louis hammer attack

Posted 9:59 am, September 23, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a man has been critically injured in a hammer attack in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police responded to the attack around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Police say the 19-year-old victim had been hit in the head with a hammer and was rushed to a hospital.

No other details were released about the assault.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Google Map for coordinates 38.592149 by -90.238574.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.