ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Euclid Plaza apartments located on Euclid and Thekla Avenue just after 12:15 a.m for a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim's mother tells FOX 2, her son was shot by one man after arguing with another man over money.

