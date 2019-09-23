Man, woman found shot to death in vehicle near neighborhood school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car late Sunday night.

The double shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Maffitt, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The crime scene was right behind Pierre Laclede Elementary School.

Police say a man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a small white sedan outside a vacant home. This makes at least the 150th homicide of 2019 in the city of St. Louis.

St. Louis police have not released any further details at this time. FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.