× Metro says Call-A-Ride service canceled Tuesday after computer glitch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Metro says their Call-A-Ride service has been canceled for Tuesday because of a glitch in their computer system. There will be service for customers with critical care needs like dialysis and chemotherapy. These passengers will need to call 314-652-3617 until 4:30pm today or 314-982-1505 after 4:30pm to set up their trip.

Metro says that Call-A-Ride services will be provided once the computer server issues have been resolved. The issue has made all trip data and passenger information unavailable. Metro’s website is currently down.

In August Metro said an unusually high number of bus operators called off work. That happened while Metro and the drivers union (Amalgamated Transit Local 788) attempted to hammer out a new contract.