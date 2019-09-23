Mom who provides free lunches, snacks to school kids gets big help from Save-A-Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mother who’s gained local notoriety for feeding neighborhood kids who live in poverty is now getting help from area Save-A-Lot stores.

Champale Anderson is a health care provider and mother of six and has been feeding kids in her St. Louis neighborhood for five years with her own money. She self-started a daily, free food giveaway in her local neighborhood called Champ’s Teardrops.

Champale has an open-door policy, providing lunches before and after school snacks to any neighborhood child who stops by her home.

The bags are filled with goodies that many kids love to eat like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cookies, fruit, juice, and a few surprises helping many kids in need.

Anderson GoFundMe page grew from no money to more than $66,000.

“After the story aired on FOX2, it changed my life,” she said. “People have been calling me from all over the world. I am so grateful. This lets me know that we can come together and show love and support for one another.”

After St. Louis-based Save-A-Lot saw her story about her selflessness, they decided to provide Champale with free groceries for one year to help her continue her mission.

“We saw her story on the news and we were inspired by the work that she is doing,” said Sarah Griffin, a spokesperson for Save-A-Lot. “So, to really help the community we wanted to find a way to not only support her what better way than to help than with free groceries,” said Sarah Griffin.