ST. LOUIS - Muffin is a 9-year-old beagle looking for a loving home to spend her golden years. The APA says she would thrive in a home with kids, cats or dogs. She has gad some health issues in the past.

If you want to adopt Muffin, just go to the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information you need on the APA:

1705 South Hanley Road

314-645-4610

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org.