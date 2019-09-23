Police: Suspects in Midtown carjacking are 13 and 14 years-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are looking for a 13-year-old boy wanted for carjacking a 20-year-old St. Louis University student Sunday morning. Two other suspects, a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year old girl, were taken into custody.

SLU sent an alert to students even though the attack was off-campus. The victim was in a parking garage located behind several apartments in the 3700 block of Lindell Blvd. The St. Louis University Campus is located across the street.

Fox 2 spoke with several residents who believe more security is needed in the parking garage. We also spoke with a community activist about the suspects being so young.

“It’s shocking but it’s not surprising,” said Clint Collins, owner of Studio 618 and founder of the Show Em What You Got Foundation.

Collins tries to reach kids before its too late. He offers them time in his recording studio and organizes community events involving go-karts and other forms of entertainment to bring communities together.

“People need to learn compassion and it starts at home and a lot of these kids don’t even realize what the result is from the acts that they have done,” Collins said.

He believes by providing fun and entertainment in communities with few resources, kids will have something positive to imitate instead of copying crimes they see committed by those around them.

“It’s a way for strangers to meet each other, to get to know each other to find out and build a relationship and bond with each other," Collins said.

SLU officials sent the following alert to students:

All, This afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) informed SLU’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) that they are investigating an incident that occurred off-campus around 9:30 a.m. today in a parking garage for Coronado Place and Towers, located at 3701 Lindell Blvd. According to SLMPD, a SLU student was approached by several unknown suspects who assaulted her and stole her phone and vehicle. Police said the student did not seek medical treatment at the scene. Police said they recovered the student’s vehicle and phone and have three suspects in custody; a fourth is being sought. After learning about the incident from SLMPD, DPS increased patrols around that area. While this incident did not occur on campus or in a facility owned by SLU and does not fall within the requirements of the Clery Act, we are sharing this information to keep you informed. You can learn more about Clery’s requirements at https://clerycenter.org. In light of this off-campus incident, DPS would also like to remind you of the following safety tips: Remain alert and aware of your surroundings.

Scan parking lots, sidewalks and streets for suspicious persons or activity.

Report any suspicious activity or persons to DPS by calling 314-977-3000. If you are the victim of a crime: If the incident occurs on campus, call DPS immediately at 314-977-3000.

If the incident occurs off-campus, call 911 immediately. After calling 911, contact DPS at 314-977-3000 as soon as possible.

For additional crime prevention tips and safety information, visit slu.edu/about/safety.