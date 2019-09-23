× Ramp from 14th street to WB I-64 closing until November

ST. LOUIS – Starting Monday, the 14th Street ramp to westbound Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis will be shut down for two months.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will remove, repair, and replace the driving surface. The ramp will be closed at 7:00 a.m. and it is expected to reopen mid-November.

Detours will be marked for drivers but MoDOT advised drivers to use the 10th Street, Pine Street, and the Jefferson ramps to get on the westbound lanes of the highway.