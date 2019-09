MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Firefighters rescued a man in a sinking car at around 8:00 am on Creve Coeur Lake. They believe he suffered from a medical emergency, drove through a fence and crashed into the lake.

A water rescue team was able to quickly respond and save him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The condition or identity of the victim has not yet been released by officials.

The submerged vehicle was salvaged from the lake by a wrecker service.