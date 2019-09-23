Royals manager Ned Yost to retire after 100-loss season

Posted 11:38 am, September 23, 2019, by

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 26: Ned Yost the manager of the Kansas City Royals watches the action against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 26, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSASA CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will be retiring at the end of the season, a year in which his team lost 100 games.

His decision was announced by the team Monday, a day after a 12-8 loss in which the Royals fell for the eighth time in 10 games. Kansas City is 57-100 and 39 1/2 games behind Minnesota in the AL Central.

Yost got the Kansas City job in 2010. He is the all-time winningest manager in franchise history with 744 victories and the first manager to lead the team to consecutive World Series appearances.

The 65-year-old Yost noted the develoment of young players and the presence of returning veterans. He says he hopes the “worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.