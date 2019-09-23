Super Smokers BBQ to host “Breakfast For A Cause” Monday

EUREKA, Mo. – If you’re hungry for some barbecue why not eat it for breakfast?

Super Smokers in Eureka will be hosting a Breakfast for a Cause Monday, Septemeber 23 from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Guest will find everything from brisket and gravy, brisket egg sammich, breakfast tacos and ribs all hand made by the Eureka Fire District and other chefs.

100 percent of all the breakfast proceeds will go to Guns And Hoses. There will also be an additional 10 percent from all lunch and dinner sales donated.