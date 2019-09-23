The Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre now have sensory bags for guests with autism

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sensory bags are now available for guests experiencing an overload at the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. Sensitivity to overwhelming situations is often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. Staff at both locations are being certified to help people with the issues. The bags contain noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads.

Noise is a big part of the environment at stadium and theatre events. This can be a barrier to those with sensitivities to people looking to experience a hockey game or concert. Now both venues are better equipped to help more guests. Download the KultureCity App to see where sensory features are available.