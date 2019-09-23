The Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre now have sensory bags for guests with autism

Posted 11:28 am, September 23, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sensory bags are now available for guests experiencing an overload at the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. Sensitivity to overwhelming situations is often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. Staff at both locations are being certified to help people with the issues. The bags contain noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads.

Noise is a big part of the environment at stadium and theatre events. This can be a barrier to those with sensitivities to people looking to experience a hockey game or concert. Now both venues are better equipped to help more guests. Download the KultureCity App to see where sensory features are available.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.