The Latest Tkachuk On Sports Scene

Posted 10:50 pm, September 23, 2019, by

The Tkachuk name is synonymous with the game of hockey.   Keith played nearly two decades in the NHL including two stints with the St. Louis Blues.   His sons Matthew and Brady are currently in the NHL.   But Keith and Chantal Tkachuk's youngest child might just be the best athlete in the family.   FOX-2's Zac Choate has the story with the latest Athlete of the Week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.