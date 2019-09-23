Weight Watchers introduce new weight-loss App for kids

Posted 8:28 am, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, September 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Last month the company formerly known as Weight Watchers, introduced its new Kurbo app for children ages 8 to 17-years-old According to the company, Kurbo helps kids and teens develop healthy eating and exercise habits that benefit the whole family with expert health coaching & a mobile app.

Shannon Buescher of Hayes Nutrition discusses why intuitive eating teaches a child how to listen to their cues for hunger and fullness versus parents telling a child how much more they need to eat or to clean their plate.

Hayes Nutrition
Shannon Buescher, MS, RD, LD
Chesterfield, MO
www.hayesnutrition.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.