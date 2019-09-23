Weight Watchers introduce new weight-loss App for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Last month the company formerly known as Weight Watchers, introduced its new Kurbo app for children ages 8 to 17-years-old According to the company, Kurbo helps kids and teens develop healthy eating and exercise habits that benefit the whole family with expert health coaching & a mobile app.

Shannon Buescher of Hayes Nutrition discusses why intuitive eating teaches a child how to listen to their cues for hunger and fullness versus parents telling a child how much more they need to eat or to clean their plate.

Hayes Nutrition

Shannon Buescher, MS, RD, LD

Chesterfield, MO

www.hayesnutrition.com