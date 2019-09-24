× Alton man gets life sentence for stabbing cab driver

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 55-year-old Alton man will spend the rest of his life in prison following a conviction for stabbing a cab driver, his third felony conviction.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Arthur Smallwood stabbed the cab driver on the evening of August 8, 2018 in Alton.

The driver, Jan-Eric Anderson, had picked up Smallwood from Bubby & Sissy’s Bar when the attack occurred. Smallwood stabbed Anderson 15 times in the back, shoulder, and neck before fleeing.

Smallwood was taken into custody the following afternoon.

A Madison County jury convicted Smallwood on July 19 of attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony.

According to Illinois state law, the third conviction of a Class X felony triggers a mandatory life sentence.

In 1984, Smallwood was convicted of armed robbery and armed violence. In 1998, he was convicted of attempted first-degree murder. Both crimes are Class X felonies.