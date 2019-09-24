× Blues acquire All-Star defenseman Justin Faulk

St. Louis Blues announced today the team has acquired defenseman Justin Faulk and a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joel Edmundson, forward Dominik Bokk and a 2021 seventh-round pick. In conjunction with the trade, Faulk has signed a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million with the Blues.

“I would like to thank Joel his four seasons with the Blues,” said Armstrong. “He was an important part of what we accomplished here, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

“We are excited to add Justin to our core group for the next eight years. He is a top-four defenseman who averages over twenty-three minutes a game and we are confident he will be a strong addition to our club.”

Faulk, 27, was originally drafted by the Hurricanes, 37th overall, in 2010. The 6’0, 217-pound defenseman has spent his entire seven-year career in Carolina, including serving as captain for one season (2017-18) and as an assistant captain for three seasons (2015-17, 2018-19). A three-time All-Star (2015, 2016, 2017), the South St. Paul, Minnesota, native has appeared in 559 career regular-season games, amassing 258 points (85 goals, 173 assists) and 265 penalty minutes. Since entering the NHL in 2011-12, Faulk ranks 26th among all defensemen in points and 22nd in power play points (102). In 2018-19, he collected 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 82 regular-season games and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 15 postseason appearances