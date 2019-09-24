Blues will raise Stanley Cup banner same week Cardinals are in playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s a good time to be a sports fan in St. Louis – again.

The St. Louis Blues will raise their Stanley Cup banner on October 2. The St. Louis Cardinals have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs which begin the same week. The exact dates of when the Cardinals will play are yet to be determined.

Fans cheering for the Blues during Tuesday night’s preseason game at the Enterprise Center were also cheering for the Cardinals to have a long playoff run.

“We’re hoping the Cardinals will follow through in the playoffs and get into the World Series just like the Blues did with the Stanley Cup,” said St. Louis sports fan Mike Todd.

The success of St. Louis sports teams can lead to a financial windfall for downtown bars and restaurants.

A shift manager at Caleco’s Bar and Grill in downtown said the day of the Stanley Cup Parade was one of the busiest days the restaurant had ever seen. Baseball playoffs also bring in a lot of additional business.