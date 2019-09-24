× Cardinals Win in Arizona, 9-7, Magic Number down to 3

The Cardinals won their sixth game in a row, with a 9-7 triumph in Arizona on Monday night. With the victory, the Redbirds magic number drops to 3!

The Cards hit four home runs in the game, Tommy Edman in the first inning, Paul Goldschmidt in the third, Yadier Molina in the fifth inning and Harrison Bader in the seventh inning.

Adam Wainwright allowed five runs, but pitched the minimum five innings to get the win. His season record improves to 14-9. Carlos Martinez came on in the ninth inning to shut down a Diamondbacks rally and earn his 24th save.

Goldschmidt had a big night in his return to Arizona, his baseball home before being traded to the Cardinals in the off season. Goldschmidt hit his 32nd home run of the season, had two hits, three runs scored and 2 RBI to fuel the offense. Molina added two hits and 4 RBI.

The Cardinals reached 90 wins for the season with this victory (90-67).

Any combination of three Cardinals wins or Brewers losses will clinch the NL Central division for St. Louis.