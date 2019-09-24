Genomic tests are helping with early breast cancer detection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Most of us know someone who's had breast cancer. One in eight women in the US will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Many of them don`t have all the information they need when making a treatment decision.

The National Cancer Institute has found that patients under 40 and over 70 are far less likely to get a genomic test compared to patients 40 to 70 years old. Breast surgeon Dr. Deepa Halaharvi and breast cancer survivor Jennifer Merschdorf talk about the ways you can help with the early detection of breast cancer.