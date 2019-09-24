× John Williams co-conducting special St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Legendary film score composer John Williams will lead the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in a one-night-only concert. Williams will share the podium with music director Stéphane Denève who will conduct some of his most memorable movie themes. It will be his first appearance with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in 20 years.

Williams is one of the most accomplished American composers in history. He has written more than 100 film scores and works for the concert stage. He is the winner of five Academy

Awards: four for his original scores for Jaws (1975), Star Wars (1977), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), and Schindler’s List (1993) and one for his adaptation of the score for Fiddler on the Roof (1971).

The concert is set for 8:00pm, Friday, November 1, at historic Powell Hall. Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at 11:00am, Wednesday, September 25. For more information or

to purchase tickets, visit slso.org or call the Box Office at 314-534-1700.