× Kenny Chesney returning to play Busch Stadium with several other big country acts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals have announced that Kenny Chesney will be playing Busch Stadium during his 2020 Chillaxification Tour. He will be playing on June 13, 2020 with guests Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 4, 2019.

The 20 city tour has been named by Variety as “Country’s only long-term stadium act.” A statement from the Cardinals says that, “Chillaxification 2020 builds on the enduring rite of summer that Chesney’s stadium shows have become. With the multiple-week No. 1 ‘Get Along’ from his deeply personal Songs for the Saints, benefiting the Love for Love City Fund, and the steamy ‘Tip of My Tongue’ hovering just outside the Top 10 at Country radio, there’s a lot of new music, old favorites and surprises on tap for what will be the summer’s biggest tour.”

This is the eleventh concert to be played at Busch Stadium III. Chesney last played Busch Stadium on July 21, 2018.

Fans can visit cardinals.com/chesney for more information and to purchase tickets.