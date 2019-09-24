× Man charged with burglaries after striking Florissant officer with car on Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man is facing burglary and stealing charges for a summer spree of crimes in St. Louis County. He could also be looking at charges of assaulting an officer after striking a Florissant police officer with his car while attempting to escape arrest.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, 27-year-old Aaron Anthony Lewis Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing $25,000 or more.

Lewis was arrested Monday in north St. Louis in the 3100 block of E. Prairie Avenue, located in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Florissant police went to a home on that block to take Lewis into custody.

Michael said Lewis fled police and struck an officer with his car, pinning that officer between his own police vehicle and the suspect’s car. another officer fired shots at the fleeing suspect’s vehicle. Lewis then crashed his car and was taken into custody.

The officer that was struck by the suspect vehicle was hospitalized Monday and has since been released. He’s been with the Florissant Police Department for five years.

St. Louis County prosecutors allege Lewis broke into a business in the 900 block of N. Highway 67 on June 21 and stole $25,000. He’s also a suspect in several other burglaries in local municipalities.

Lewis remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail without bond.