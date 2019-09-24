‘Miss Lois’ from Romper Room in St. Louis passes away

PEORIA – “Miss Lois” from Romper Room has passed away. The Peoria Journal Star reports that Lois K. (Gries) Ritt passed away after a short illness on Saturday. She is survived by her husband, sister and two sons and their families.

Ritt hosted Romper Room which started in 1961 in Peoria and later St. Louis on KTVI. She started a family during this time and moved to New Jersey. She later returned to Peoria and lived there for the rest of her life.

A memorial visitation will be held at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the ASPCA.